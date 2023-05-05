Friday, May 5, 2023
Tikoduadua takes full responsibility

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua during the 2023 National Economic Summit at GPH in Suva.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua is taking full responsibility for the action of Police officers who have come under scrutiny for placing handcuffs on former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

In a press conference, Tikoduadua said as the Minister, he takes full responsibility for the actions of the agencies under his Ministry – however, Police Commanders and legislators must make clear laws and Standard Operating Procedures where a Police officer’s discretion is guided by a process and not to exercise discretion subjectively.

Tikoduadua said he was aware of the incident that occurred.

“However, I want to make it clear that I do not have the power to appeal or intervene in the treatment of accused persons under it is through the issuance of policy directions to the entire Force through the Commissioner of Police,” Tikoduadua said.

He also emphasized that Fijians who feels that their legal rights as an accused person have been violated has the right to seek legal recourse through the available avenues under the law.

“If the former Attorney-General chooses to pursue this route, I will respect and support his decision.”

“I want to reiterate that I do not monitor or interfere with any investigations that are carried out by the Police, even in cases where the accused persons do not share the political views of the Coalition Government.”

“It is crucial to maintain the rule of law and allow the police to carry out their duties without any political influence or interference,” Tikoduadua added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
