Time to reflect and help the needy: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his Christmas message has urged Fijians to pledge to continue to help the vulnerable and marginalised and to continue to stand up for what is right and just rather than what is easy or in our comfort zone.

He said this is true humanity and standard of true leadership.

“Christmas is a time for family. It is also a time to reflect on all of the lessons that Jesus Christ revealed through his preaching and practice.”

“This Christmas, many of our fellow Fijians are going through the toughest times in recent memory.”

“As I have said many times before, our ability to face any adversity comes through our Fijian capacity for care and compassion, which every single one of us has inherited. We must not forget this. Not now, not ever.”

“Jesus died on the cross for our sins in the ultimate expression of love for ALL of humanity. In his words, there is no difference between Jews and gentiles.”

“God’s love is unending and touches every single person on this earth—the marginalised, most of all. We honour that example, not only through what we say but also in how we act in service of others.”

“The story of Christmas itself embodies this spirit of standing up for those in need—the birth of Jesus Christ, heralded as the Saviour, born among the marginalised, speaking for the voiceless, and championing the cause of the downtrodden.”

“As Christians, we must abide by His example and give love and compassion to all people, especially those who may be different from ourselves.”

“This Christmas, I ask that we pledge to live like Christ and embody the values that he has taught us. Just as the Bible urges us to embrace compassion, kindness, and justice, it tells us we must defend the oppressed and stand alongside those who face adversity.”

He has also wished a blessed Christmas to all Fijian troops serving abroad who are sacrificing festivities and time with their loved ones to make the world a better place.

“There is no greater way to honour Christ than to sacrifice for the good of others.”

“May the joy and peace of the festive season be with every Fijian. Cherish this special time with friends and family, and be blessed.”