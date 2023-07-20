Tonawai appointed new CEO of FCEF

Former banker Jonetani Tonawai has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

Yesterday in a press conference, FCEF President Vinay Narsey announced that Tonawai is a person with exceptional calibre with a familiar background in banking, human resources and capacity building where he has accumulated a wealth of experience in a span of four decades.

Narsey revealed that Tonawai’s career includes his time with four prominent local banks, the Ministry of Finance, Fijian Holdings Limited and the Fiji National Provident Fund.

He said Tonawai brings to FCEF a remarkable combination of academic prowess and real world expertise.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the new CEO said that he had some big shoes to fill and a tall shadow to cover as he takes over from his predecessor Kameli Batiweti.

In his speech, Tonawai indicated that his focus would be productivity, growth of the economy, addressing the issues of labour mobility to compensate skills outflows overseas in doing so, also spearheading towards the ease of doing business.

Tonawai started in his role as the CEO of FCEF, while Batiweti’s contract ends later this month.