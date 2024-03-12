Friday, March 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Tourism investment projects at $3b, ready: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says there are 42 projects valued at $3 billion in tourism investments being lined up.

Gavoka said this would bring up 4,824 new rooms.

Speaking in Parliament, Gavoka said there are about 1,627 rooms in the construction stage and a few hundred within the next years.

He said there are nine project developments planned for 2024, three projects next year, and four others the following year.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the medium-term growth outlook is expected to return to the pre-pandemic trend and average around three percent.

However, Gavoka said that the loss of labour could negatively impact productivity, while constraints in hotel capacity and high prices could weigh on the growth of tourism soon.

To address this, the Deputy Prime Minister said they will focus on expanding product and experience training, mentoring support for start-ups, business development training, peer-to-peer mentoring, and advisory services.

He said the Government would target niche and experiential growth segments such as luxury, health, wellness, and medical tourism; meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE), sports tourism, educational tourism, film productions, and experiential and immersive tourism.

He said the essential focus is not only on diversifying the economy but also on diversifying the tourism sector to be able to sustain itself.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM co...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the Government’s plan ...
News

$14.7m master plan for CWM infrastr...

The Government of Australia will support the Ministry of Health and...
Business

Digicel works with Nokia to upgrade...

Digicel Fiji today announced it is working with Nokia to upgrade ce...
News

Senior cop fronts court on bribery ...

Deputy Director Strategic Planning at the Police Force appeared in ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM...

News
Prime Mini...

$14.7m master plan for CWM infra...

News
The Govern...

Digicel works with Nokia to upgr...

Business
Digicel Fi...

Senior cop fronts court on bribe...

News
Deputy Dir...

Nasinu suspends five key players...

Football
Nasinu Foo...

Dr Diva takes up coaching role

Football
Dr Diva Si...

Popular News

415 new cases of HIV AIDS report...

News
The Minist...

Fiji to review labour laws : Sin...

News
The Govern...

Saneem charged, held, to front c...

News
Former Sup...

Fiji based midfielders to boost ...

Football
Two Fiji b...

Search continues for missing doc...

News
The search...

Women’s Super League 2024 ...

Football
The 2024 D...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error: