Tourism investment projects at $3b, ready: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says there are 42 projects valued at $3 billion in tourism investments being lined up.

Gavoka said this would bring up 4,824 new rooms.

Speaking in Parliament, Gavoka said there are about 1,627 rooms in the construction stage and a few hundred within the next years.

He said there are nine project developments planned for 2024, three projects next year, and four others the following year.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the medium-term growth outlook is expected to return to the pre-pandemic trend and average around three percent.

However, Gavoka said that the loss of labour could negatively impact productivity, while constraints in hotel capacity and high prices could weigh on the growth of tourism soon.

To address this, the Deputy Prime Minister said they will focus on expanding product and experience training, mentoring support for start-ups, business development training, peer-to-peer mentoring, and advisory services.

He said the Government would target niche and experiential growth segments such as luxury, health, wellness, and medical tourism; meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE), sports tourism, educational tourism, film productions, and experiential and immersive tourism.

He said the essential focus is not only on diversifying the economy but also on diversifying the tourism sector to be able to sustain itself.