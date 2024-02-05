Thursday, February 8, 2024
Transfers should have been done in holidays: Chand

Opposition Member of Parliament, Hem Chand  says all teacher transfers should have been done during the annual school holidays and has labelled the Coalition Government as a shambolic entity.

In light of some late transfers and issues faced by teachers, Chand in an interview with FijiLive said transfers during the holidays allows teachers to find them their accommodation; including shifting of their household stuff and arranging school for their children and attend to other pressing issues.

“It is not appropriate for teachers to learn on their own accord on their first day in school when they are told that someone else is there in their place as they have been transferred elsewhere.”

The former Education Ministry Director claims the Ministry has created a chaotic situation not only for the teachers but the schools and students too.

Chand said this issue stems from the recent senior appointments in the Human Resource section.

He said the situation raises serious question about their competency, which clearly reflects in their poor performance.

FijiLive has reached out to the Ministry of Education for comments.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
