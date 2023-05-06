Saturday, May 6, 2023
Tree planting marks King Charles’ coronation

The British High Commission in Suva together with and the Ministry of Youth and Sports marked King Charles’ coronation by volunteering and planting trees at the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park.

King Charles III has been a longstanding advocate for forestry and environmental issues, particularly action on climate change.

High Commissioner Dr Brian Jones said by planting trees and helping out the park authorities to mark out trails clearly and pick up litter, we can make a positive impact on the environment and celebrate the King’s ethical values.

“It is an honour for me and my team to celebrate the coronation by helping to protect and preserve our local community, and in so doing sustain this part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. It is vital we protect the beauty of and access to our natural environments.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu said the Colo-i-Suva Forest Reserve is part of the Queens Commonwealth Canopy, which was dedicated by Prince Harry during his visit to Fiji in 2018.

“Today, we are honoured to host the British High Commission in Fiji here at the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park, to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.”

“The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III marks a major milestone in the history of the United Kingdom, and we are honoured to be able to celebrate it in such a beautiful and natural setting.”

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
