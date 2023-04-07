Trio to lead Fiji U15 in New Zealand

Three players have been named as captains of the Digicel Fiji U15 team to the Oceania Football Confederation’s Youth Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

Maikah Dau, Avishaan Chand, and Isoa Latui will co-captain the side.

Coach Sunil Kumar said they have appointed three players to lead the team in the competition because this is a development tournament and they want to develop young leaders as well.

“We are playing three matches and these players will be given an opportunity to captain a match each.”

Kumar said these players will have an opportunity to experience their role as a captain.

“It will be a good exposure and experience for these players and at the same time they will learn a lot.”

“I have seen the potential and leadership qualities in these three players and I want to develop them to be good leaders.”

Dau is the son of former Rewa and national rep Lorima Dau, Chand is the nephew of former Rewa and Nasinu midfielder Ashwin Chand and Latui is a goalkeeper from Lautoka who is inspired by Benaminio Mateiniqara.

The side leaves our shores today and plays its first match against the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, April 11 at midday.