Friday, April 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Trio to lead Fiji U15 in New Zealand

Three players have been named as captains of the Digicel Fiji U15 team to the Oceania Football Confederation’s Youth Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

Maikah Dau, Avishaan Chand, and Isoa Latui will co-captain the side.

Coach Sunil Kumar said they have appointed three players to lead the team in the competition because this is a development tournament and they want to develop young leaders as well.

“We are playing three matches and these players will be given an opportunity to captain a match each.”

Kumar said these players will have an opportunity to experience their role as a captain.

“It will be a good exposure and experience for these players and at the same time they will learn a lot.”

“I have seen the potential and leadership qualities in these three players and I want to develop them to be good leaders.”

Dau is the son of former Rewa and national rep Lorima Dau, Chand is the nephew of former Rewa and Nasinu midfielder Ashwin Chand and Latui is a goalkeeper from Lautoka who is inspired by Benaminio Mateiniqara.

The side leaves our shores today and plays its first match against the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, April 11 at midday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Uluinasau on track to win Impact Pl...

Fijiana 7s halfback Reapi Uluinasau currently leads the DHL Women’s...
Sports

Winger Nadolo announces retirement

Giant winger Nemani Nadolo has announced that he will hang up his b...
News

MIDA Act was useless but dangerous:...

The Fijian Media Association (FMA) says the now repealed Media Indu...
Rugby

Raka to start Challenge Cup quarter...

Fijian powerhouse Alivereti Raka will start the Challenge Cup quart...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Uluinasau on track to win Impact...

Sports
Fijiana 7s...

Winger Nadolo announces retireme...

Sports
Giant wing...

MIDA Act was useless but dangero...

News
The Fijian...

Raka to start Challenge Cup quar...

Rugby
Fijian pow...

Work commences to revive Media C...

News
Representa...

Dry spell affects water supply i...

News
The Water ...

Popular News

$360K budgeted for Economic Summ...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Fatigue was a let down for Navua...

Football
Navua coac...

Fiji has high incidence of card...

News
Director a...

Parliament to repeal i-Taukei La...

Fiji Parliament
Attorney-G...

Duo remanded in custody for assa...

News
The Suva's...

Hong Kong is always special to u...

Hong Kong 7s
Skipper Te...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Uluinasau on track to win Impact Player award