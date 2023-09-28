Tuqiri joins Flying Fijians camp

Fijian Drua prop Emosi Tuqiri has joined the Flying Fijians base camp in Bordeaux, France ahead of their third Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Georgia on Sunday.

The son of former Brisbane Broncos and Waratahs player Elia Tuqiri, was called in to replace Jone Koroiduadua who was ruled out due to injury on Monday.

The former Fiji Under 20 star is raring to give his best and make a cut into Simon Raiwalui’s squad for their remaining two pool games against Georgia and Portugal.

“I’m thankful to the coaching staff and the God Almighty for the opportunity,” Tuqiri said upon arrival in Bordeaux today.

“Just the first day in camp and the boys have been very welcoming.”

“Th real work starts now and I am just looking forward and i am ready to put my head down and do what I can for the team.”

The 22-year-old and cousin of former Fijian-Wallaby Lote Tuqiri joined the Drua in October after making his debut for the Melbourne Rebels in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific Season.

Fiji will take on Georgia at 3.45am in Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.