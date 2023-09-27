Turuva ready for first-ever NRL grand final

Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva is ready for his first-ever National Rugby League grand final against the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday.

Turuva will be on a mission to help the reigning champs defend their title after putting on a handful of performances assisting in scoring tries in their 42-12 win over the New Zealand Warriors in the first semifinal on Friday.

The 21-year-old has retained his spot on the wings as both the Panther and Broncos have made no changes to their starting 13.

After an impressive performance as the NRL Development Player, Turuva was promoted to the top 30 for th2023 and 2024 seasons.

When winger Taylan May suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the World Club Challenge in February, Turuva stepped up in his place after being named at fullback in The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Team of the Year.

Turuva has endured significant hurdles during his young career after his family escaped a house fire with minimal belongings in 2020 and the death of his mother in 2021.

He recently celebrated a personal milestone passing his driving test and receiving his red P plates.

He made his first grade debut against the Raiders in Round 21, 2021 and was a standout for Fiji at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

In 25 appearances for the defending champions this year, he has scored 12 tries, two assists, 120 tackle breaks and 17 line breaks.

The final between Panthers and Broncos will kick start at 8.30pm at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Penrith Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Moses Leota, Mitch Kenny, James Fisher-Harris, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo, Scott Sorensen.

Subs: Jack Cogger, Lindsay Smith, Spencer Leniu, Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey, Matthew Eisenhuth, Zac Hosking, Luke Sommerton, Tom Jenkins.

Brisbane Broncos: Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds, Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan.

Subs: Tyson Smoothy, Brendan Piakura, Kobe Hetherington, Keenan Palasia, Corey Oates, Martin Taupau, Corey Jensen, Jock Madden, Tristan Sailor.