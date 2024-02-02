Udit Singh is new FRCS chief executive

Udit Singh has been appointed the new chief executive of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS).

The FRCS Board announced his appointment after receiving confirmation from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

In making the announcement, Interim Chairman Shiri Gounder said that they are pleased to be able to reach agreement with someone with Singh’s extensive business transformation, financial and leadership background to take up the CEO role effective from 25 March 2024.

Singh is a vastly experienced business leader having worked as a CEO for years.

He is a former CEO of Milk Test NZ a subsidiary of Fonterra and has worked in industries including pharmaceutical, primary industry, food and environment.

He is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career marked by transformative leadership and a proven track record in governance, strategy, finance, and operations.

With expertise in driving company transformation, market development, and profitability, he brings to FRCS a focus on achieving operational excellence and fostering revenue growth.

His strengths lie in scaling and transforming organisations and cultivating a culture of innovation and leadership development.

He is a graduate in Accounting and Economics from the University of the South Pacific, holds a CPA from the Australian Society of Certified Public Accountants, an ACA of the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the New Zealand Institute of Company Directors.

“The Board welcomes Mr. Singh’s appointment. With his wealth of commercial and strategic leadership experience, the board expects him to continue the good work that is underway in transforming FRCS to be an effective service driven tax, customs and border protection agency”, said Gounder.

He also thanked Malakai Naiyaga for acting in the CEO role and they are happy that he will resume Chairmanship of FRCS, after a brief period of handover.