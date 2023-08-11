Friday, August 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sugar sector needs a holistic approach: Tubuna

The sugar sub-sector is at a critical juncture, and transformative measures are urgently required to breathe new life into the industry that has been a cornerstone of Fiji’s economy.

During his visit, to the sugarcane cultivation areas in Ba and Lautoka and the Rarawai Mill, Assistant Minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, highlighted the pressing need for a holistic and comprehensive approach to tackle the myriad challenges facing the sugar sub-sector.

He said the decline in sugarcane production has resulted in lower raw sugar output, making the sugar industry inefficient and unsustainable from an industry standpoint.

“Rising labor, harvest, and transportation costs, along with consistently low sugar prices, pose a grave threat to farmers’ livelihoods.”

To address these issues, the Assistant Minister emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive and multi-dimensional strategy.

He highlighted the necessity of conducting an exhaustive cost-benefit analysis encompassing every facet of the sub-sector.

Tubuna further called on all stakeholders, including farmers, industry participants, and policymakers, to come together and rejuvenate the industry which has a profound historical and economic importance for the country.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Make creative choices, artisans enc...

The First Lady, Madam Filomena Katonivere has encouraged local arti...
News

Digital display parking meters for ...

Savusavu Town commuters now have access to digital display parking ...
2023 Battle of Giants

Hosts to feature without Tawake

Host Nadi will feature in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream...
Rugby

Masi’s fairy tale journey continues...

Iosefo Masi continues to make strides in his fast excelling rugby c...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Make creative choices, artisans ...

News
The First ...

Digital display parking meters f...

News
Savusavu T...

Hosts to feature without Tawake

2023 Battle of Giants
Host Nadi ...

Masi’s fairy tale journey contin...

Rugby
Iosefo Mas...

Authorities work on relocation p...

News
The Minist...

CWM to undergo complete refurbis...

News
Plans are ...

Popular News

UEFA Foundation for children exe...

Football
The Union ...

$10k boost for Delta Tigers

2023 Battle of Giants
Last seaso...

Dream comes true for winger Nara...

Rugby
Being name...

Fiji cyclists complete first tri...

Sports
Team Fiji ...

Damaging heavy swell alert issue...

News
The Fiji M...

‘No case to answer’ ...

News
The lead D...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Make creative choices, artisans encouraged