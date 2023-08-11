Sugar sector needs a holistic approach: Tubuna

The sugar sub-sector is at a critical juncture, and transformative measures are urgently required to breathe new life into the industry that has been a cornerstone of Fiji’s economy.

During his visit, to the sugarcane cultivation areas in Ba and Lautoka and the Rarawai Mill, Assistant Minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, highlighted the pressing need for a holistic and comprehensive approach to tackle the myriad challenges facing the sugar sub-sector.

He said the decline in sugarcane production has resulted in lower raw sugar output, making the sugar industry inefficient and unsustainable from an industry standpoint.

“Rising labor, harvest, and transportation costs, along with consistently low sugar prices, pose a grave threat to farmers’ livelihoods.”

To address these issues, the Assistant Minister emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive and multi-dimensional strategy.

He highlighted the necessity of conducting an exhaustive cost-benefit analysis encompassing every facet of the sub-sector.

Tubuna further called on all stakeholders, including farmers, industry participants, and policymakers, to come together and rejuvenate the industry which has a profound historical and economic importance for the country.