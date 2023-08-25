Friday, August 25, 2023
Uru, Daugunu to start against Portugal

Former Fiji Under 20 captain Seru Uru and Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu have been named in the Australia A starting line-up to face Portugal in Massy on Sunday.

Australia A coach Jason Gilmore has confirmed Brumbies scrum-half Ryan Lonergan will lead the side, joined by experienced flyhalf Bernard Foley in the halves.

Foley is one of four capped Wallabies in the backline, with Reds duo James O’Connor and Daugunu reforming their centre partnerships.

Tom Wright will slot in at fullback, eager to make a statement against Portugal, who are in the Wallabies’ pool at the Rugby World Cup.

Standout wingers and sevens converts Dylan Pietsch and Lachie Anderson complete the backline on the wing.

Pete Samu will start at openside flanker after he was omitted from the Wallabies squad.

He forms an imposing back-row alongside Waratahs enforcer Lachie Swinton and Reds number eight Uru.

Australia A will meet Portugal at 6am at Stade Jules-Ladoumègue.

Wallabies: Tom Lambert, Lachlan Lonergan, Sam Talakai, Josh Canham, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachlan Swinton, Pete Samu, Seru Uru, Ryan Lonergan, Bernard Foley, Dylan Pietsch, James O’Connor,  Filipo Daugunu, Lachlan Anderson, Tom Wright.

Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Matt Gibbon, Rhys Van Nek, Darcy Swain, Ned Hanigan, James Tuttle, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
