USA All Stars book spot in semis

The USA All Stars are the first team to book their spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand after beating defending champions Ba 3-2 at Bill McKinlay Park in Auckland today.

The loss put pressure on the Men in Black who now have only 2 points after three appearances and play their final group match against the AUFFI All Stars at 6.30pm.

Ba led 2-1 at the break with goals to Malakai Rere and Jacob Mechelle while Oliver McFaydon scored for the Americans.

USA All Stars came out firing in the second spell and scored two more goals through Jaxier Mariona and Alex Vedamanikam to seal their spot in the knockout stages of the competition.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
