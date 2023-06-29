Vakatale was a role model for women: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has expressed his condolences on the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Taufa Vakatale.

In a statement, Seruiratu said that during her time when women and particularly i-Taukei women had to contend with limits placed on them by society, she rose to great heights in the field of education and national leadership.

Seruiratu shared that the late Vakatale shattered glass ceilings and was a role model for all women and young girls in Fiji.

“Fiji will always be indebted to her for what she has achieved and the impact she made on the lives of Fijians in general. Our commiserations and appreciation to her family and her Vanua for the life of one who has such a profound impact on the country.”

“Rest in Peace, o faithful daughter of Fiji,” Seruiratu added.

The late Vakatale was Fiji’s first female Deputy Prime Minister, the first Fijian woman elected as a Cabinet Minister, first indigenous woman appointed as a Deputy High Commissioner, first Fijian woman to serve as a Secondary School Principal, first Fijian woman to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree, first indigenous Fijian girl to pass the New Zealand University Entrance Examination and first class of students at Adi Cakobau School.