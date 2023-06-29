Thursday, June 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vakatale was a role model for women: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has expressed his condolences on the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Taufa Vakatale.

In a statement, Seruiratu said that during her time when women and particularly i-Taukei women had to contend with limits placed on them by society, she rose to great heights in the field of education and national leadership.

Seruiratu shared that the late Vakatale shattered glass ceilings and was a role model for all women and young girls in Fiji.

“Fiji will always be indebted to her for what she has achieved and the impact she made on the lives of Fijians in general. Our commiserations and appreciation to her family and her Vanua for the life of one who has such a profound impact on the country.”

“Rest in Peace, o faithful daughter of Fiji,” Seruiratu added.

The late Vakatale was Fiji’s first female Deputy Prime Minister, the first Fijian woman elected as a Cabinet Minister, first indigenous woman appointed as a Deputy High Commissioner, first Fijian woman to serve as a Secondary School Principal, first Fijian woman to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree, first indigenous Fijian girl to pass the New Zealand University Entrance Examination and first class of students at Adi Cakobau School.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Trade show returns after three year...

The biggest trade show, ‘Fiji Showcase’ is back after three years w...
News

Ex-LTA officers front court on corr...

Five former LTA officers have been charged by the Fiji Independent ...
News

Qereqeretabua attends MSG meet in P...

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua is repr...
News

UniFiji calls on FHEC to get its ac...

The University of Fiji has called on the Fiji Higher Education Comm...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Trade show returns after three y...

Business
The bigges...

Ex-LTA officers front court on c...

News
Five forme...

Qereqeretabua attends MSG meet i...

News
Assistant ...

UniFiji calls on FHEC to get its...

News
The Univer...

Players lived up to ‘Tabu Soro’ ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Rabuka intends to take more over...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Sharks receive $10k for Fijian C...

Rugby
Inaugural ...

Budget will be business driven: ...

2023-24 National Budget
Permanent ...

Qereqeretabua attends MSG meet i...

News
Assistant ...

Meghan and Harry given Netflix u...

Entertainment
Meghan Mar...

Have policing at heart, Chew tel...

News
The Acting...

Fiji rounds off Special Olympics...

Sports
Team Fiji ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Trade show returns after three years