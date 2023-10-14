Saturday, October 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vakatawa debuts in Bears opening win  

Photo Courtesy: Bristol Bears

Fiji-born former French centre Virimi Vakatawa made his return to rugby making his debut for the Bristol Bears in their opening 25-14 win over Leicester Tigers in the new Gallagher Premiership season today.

In the 66th minute, Vakatawa took the field and replaced versatile back-three player Noah Heward.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Ibitoye scored a brace of tries for the Bears; Harry Thacker scored their third try while AJ MacGinty converted twice and booted two penalties.

The Tigers got their points from a try each to Dan Kelly and Hanro Liebenberg while Charlie Atkinson and Jamie Shillcock kicked each conversion.

In Round 2, the Bears will meet Northampton Saints at 2am next Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Tuisawau acts as Prime Minister in ...

Ro Filipe Tuisawau will act as Prime Minister in the absence of Pri...
Rugby

It means everything to us: Nayacale...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu says featuring ...
Business

HFC declares $30m dividend

Home Finance Corporation (HFC) Bank has announced a milestone divid...
News

Rabuka leads delegation to Australi...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is leading a Fijian delegation in hi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tuisawau acts as Prime Minister ...

News
Ro Filipe ...

It means everything to us: Nayac...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

HFC declares $30m dividend

Business
Home Finan...

Rabuka leads delegation to Austr...

News
Prime Mini...

Tuisawau replaces Tabuya as Lead...

News
Prime Mini...

Farrell at flyhalf, Smith at ful...

Rugby
England co...

Popular News

Sahib to miss IDC semifinal agai...

Football
Top centra...

Nadroga, Tavua qualify for Premi...

2023 IDC
Nadroga an...

A journey of unity, peace and pr...

News
Fiji’s 53r...

Fijians stranded in Israel head ...

News
More than ...

Prasad defends Amrit’s app...

News
Deputy Pri...

Matavesi in doubt for England cl...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tuisawau acts as Prime Minister in the interim