Vakatawa debuts in Bears opening win  

Fiji-born former French centre Virimi Vakatawa made his return to rugby making his debut for the Bristol Bears in their opening 25-14 win over Leicester Tigers in the new Gallagher Premiership season today.

In the 66th minute, Vakatawa took the field and replaced versatile back-three player Noah Heward.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Ibitoye scored a brace of tries for the Bears; Harry Thacker scored their third try while AJ MacGinty converted twice and booted two penalties.

The Tigers got their points from a try each to Dan Kelly and Hanro Liebenberg while Charlie Atkinson and Jamie Shillcock kicked each conversion.

In Round 2, the Bears will meet Northampton Saints at 2am next Saturday.