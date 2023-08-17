Thursday, August 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vakatawa Speight in for Baabaas

Fijian stars Virimi Vakatawa and Henry Speight have been named on the run-on-side for the Barbarians clash with Manu Samoa this weekend.

The former France international Vakatawa makes his return to rugby with the Baabaas and has been named at outside centre.

Former Wallabies flyer Speight gets the nod from Head Coach Pat Lam at blindside wing.

Slotting in a fullback is former All Blacks and Samoa international Tim Nanai-Williams.

The Barbarians host Manu Samoa at Stade Amedee-Domenech in Brive on Saturday at 6.45am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki still o...

Paula Muayara, one of the two prisoners that escaped from the Suva ...
Rugby

Yato back at training with Clermont...

Hard running, abrasive Flying Fijians loose forward Peceli Yato has...
News

Aust Govt key partner in social pro...

The Government of Australia has been a key partner in assisting the...
Sports

Ministry to develop youth programs ...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says his Ministry will w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muayara recaptured, Saumaki stil...

News
Paula Muay...

Yato back at training with Clerm...

Rugby
Hard runni...

Aust Govt key partner in social ...

News
The Govern...

Ministry to develop youth progra...

Sports
Minister f...

Driver charged for freak Nina St...

News
The man al...

AG meets with night club owners ...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Troika leaders discuss region’s ...

News
The first ...

Labasa vs Ba clash called off

2023 Battle of Giants
The third ...

We failed to execute our plan, s...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba coach M...

Flying Fijians welcomed in Porni...

RWC 2023
The Flying...

Body of drowned Sakoca toddler f...

News
The body o...

Wainiqolo extends contract with ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ra Provincial Council Meeting