Vakatawa Speight in for Baabaas

Fijian stars Virimi Vakatawa and Henry Speight have been named on the run-on-side for the Barbarians clash with Manu Samoa this weekend.

The former France international Vakatawa makes his return to rugby with the Baabaas and has been named at outside centre.

Former Wallabies flyer Speight gets the nod from Head Coach Pat Lam at blindside wing.

Slotting in a fullback is former All Blacks and Samoa international Tim Nanai-Williams.

The Barbarians host Manu Samoa at Stade Amedee-Domenech in Brive on Saturday at 6.45am.