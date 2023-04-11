Tuesday, April 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Valetini, Rayasi standout in Super Rugby R7

Photo Courtesy: Planet Rugby/Canberra Weekly

Fijians Salesi Rayasi and Rob Valetini have been named in the Super Rugby Pacific team of the week after their impressive performances in Round 7.

According to Planet Rugby, the son of former Fiji-International Filipe Rayasi, Salesi has been ranked as one of the best finishers in the competition.

The flyer scored a brace of tries after another strong attacking display in his Hurricanes 29-14 victory over the Highlanders.

The former New Zealand 7s representative was rewarded with his five-pointers after gaining 38 metres on the attack from 11 runs which included two offloads.

Wallabies and Brumbies back-rower Valetini, tearaway delivered another outstanding all-round performance sealing an emphatic 52-24 win over the Queensland Reds.

Valetini was prominent as a ball carrier as he finished with 38 metres gained after making 12 carries and was also lively on defence with nine tackles made.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Sahayam, Dau to make Fiji Futsal de...

Experienced Labasa midfielder Edwin Sahayam and former Fiji U20 str...
News

Over 200 participants for TVET Foru...

Over two hundred participants will attend the National Technical an...
News

High staff turnover at FCS: Turaga

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says Gover...
Rugby

Drua drop ticket prices for childre...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has further splashed down ticket pri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sahayam, Dau to make Fiji Futsal...

Football
Experience...

Over 200 participants for TVET F...

News
Over two h...

High staff turnover at FCS: Tura...

News
Attorney-G...

Drua drop ticket prices for chil...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Waranaivalu to miss top of the t...

Football
National m...

Rewa to host Lautoka in top of t...

Football
Rewa and L...

Popular News

Narawa next for All Blacks radar...

Rugby
Chiefs win...

Captain drowns as boat capsizes ...

News
A fishing ...

Talacolo wins Impact Player awar...

Rugby
Fiji 7s vi...

Four teams confirmed for Melanes...

Football
Four teams...

New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavo...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

Nadi and Rifle Range to clash in...

Sports
The grand ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Sahayam, Dau to make Fiji Futsal debut