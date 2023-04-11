Valetini, Rayasi standout in Super Rugby R7

Fijians Salesi Rayasi and Rob Valetini have been named in the Super Rugby Pacific team of the week after their impressive performances in Round 7.

According to Planet Rugby, the son of former Fiji-International Filipe Rayasi, Salesi has been ranked as one of the best finishers in the competition.

The flyer scored a brace of tries after another strong attacking display in his Hurricanes 29-14 victory over the Highlanders.

The former New Zealand 7s representative was rewarded with his five-pointers after gaining 38 metres on the attack from 11 runs which included two offloads.

Wallabies and Brumbies back-rower Valetini, tearaway delivered another outstanding all-round performance sealing an emphatic 52-24 win over the Queensland Reds.

Valetini was prominent as a ball carrier as he finished with 38 metres gained after making 12 carries and was also lively on defence with nine tackles made.