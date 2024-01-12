Vandalism is a serious concern: Deo

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo says vandalism is a serious concern and it reflects how we have failed as a society through our priorities, policies, and education system.

Recently one of the I-Recycle Hub bins which allows people to segregate recyclables at source and to deal with improper waste management was vandalised and this has prompted Deo who is also the chief executive of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited to raise concern.

“It is really sad that amenities such as this that have been put into place to combat the waste management crisis are being vandalised,” he said.

“I am calling on every Fijian to reflect on the deterioration of civic pride when it comes to cherishing amenities that are built for the public and communities.”

He said the lack of public concern about vandalism and the failure to comprehend the seriousness of the problem contributes to its continuance.

“Vandalism is also evident on other public amenities like bus stops, corner shops, and this has been an ongoing issue whether it be on public or private properties.”

Deo reiterated that there was no doubt about our patriotism and pride for Fiji and it is evident when Fiji is on the rugby field, however, we need to show the same commitment when it comes to cherishing public and community amenities.

“The tailor-made I-Recycle Hub bins are to change the mindsets and behaviour towards the best practices of waste management.”

“Communities and the public need to start taking responsibility when it comes to taking care of the environment and public facilities.”