Vanua Championship launched

The 2023 Vodafone Vanua Champion was launched in style at the Vodafone Fiji Headquarters on Thursday.

The launch was conducted following a refresher course for all 16 participating unions who are set to take on the big stage this weekend.

Fiji Rugby Union administrator Simione Valenitabua thanked Vodafone Fiji Limited for their continued loyal support of the Vanua Championship and their commitment to developing rugby at the grass root level

Valenitabua said “Vodafone’s sponsorship is needed and worth praising as this gives a motivational boost to all the teams playing in the tournament because they play to represent their province with pride in this fantastic competition.”

“FRU acknowledges Vodafone Fiji for its contribution to the operations of the Vodafone Fiji Rugby Vanua Championship for the past five years.”

Vodafone Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad said launching the championship in their birthday month not only celebrates the spirit of rugby and their birthday but also marks a significant milestone achievement of commitment to the development of the sport in the country.

“As we celebrate our 29 years in succession, we come together to embrace this legacy and renew our commitment to nurturing Fijian rugby grassroots through the Vanua Championship and the many portfolios that we support in developmental sports.”

“The Vanua Championship is not just about competition; it is a platform that showcases the raw talent and passion that thrives in every corner of our beautiful islands.”

“It is a tournament that celebrates the unity the sport portrays; as we witness teams from various provinces compete with pride and determination.”

“Vodafone Fiji is proud to be the driving force behind this championship, continuing our long-standing commitment to rugby development in our beloved nation.”

“Through our partnership, we aim to create an environment where young talent can flourish, where dreams can be nurtured, and where future national heroes can emerge,” said Prasad.

Meanwhile, the winner and runner-up of the 2022 Vodafone Vanua Championship will feature in the Skipper Fiji Rugby Championship next season.

The Vodafone Vanua Champion kicks off this Saturday with the finals expected to be played on 19 August.

The 16 Unions are divided into four pools and the winner and runner-up qualify for the quarterfinal.

The Northern Pool has Cakaudrove, Bua, Nanukuloa and Northland, the Central Pool has Nasinu, Rewa, Ovalau and Northern Bulls, the Western Pool has Malolo, Serua, Navosa and Lautoka while the Eastern Pool has Ba, Ra, Tavua and Vatukoula.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
