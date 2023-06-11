Vonolagi cries foul over electronic system

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Tagi Vonolagi has expressed his disappointment with the electronic competitions management system used by Fiji Football Association.

Vonolagi claims four Labasa players were on double yellow cards yet; they featured in the last Group B match today which they eventually won 5-2 win against Tailevu Naitasiri.

The former national goalkeeper and captain said the electronic system is not consistent and also the Fiji FA referees are not entering the double yellow cards in the system.

“We are in a digital world and how come Fiji FA missed four double yellow cards from Labasa. They said they did not record so how come they missed is questionable. Everybody saw and even the video of their games show this so how come they overlooked it.”

“They said they didn’t record but I think it’s going to be a Police case so that we stop all this nonsense from people that are doing back door job at Fiji FA. They should not be doing this. We are moving on but these people are just putting us behind.”

“If they want the crowd then just let Labasa go and play and we’ll move out. So frustrated because this is what happens in Fiji Football now.”

“When a player has double yellow, they miss a game. Four Labasa players were on double yellow from two games yet they played today. Fiji FA needed to record that but how come they overlooked it? They said they did not record. Why didn’t they record and whose fault is it?.”

“Those referees on the line said the people at Fiji FA did not record and they told me it’s Fiji FA’s fault. So why didn’t they record the double yellow. Those Labasa boys will continue and play in the semifinal. It was Akiemi Ralulu, Sekove Naivakananumi and two other players. But how come the system here doesn’t show then it must be someone who is doing the recording.”

Meanwhile, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has made it clear that the fifth official in the match had entered the match report in the system after matching his record with the match referee.

“Fiji FA and the competitions have no input at all in entering the match report in the electronic system. It is totally done by the match official and that’s why there is an additional fifth referee.”

“After the match when referees come and summarise the record, they put the goal record, which players were sanctioned and the fourth official matches his record with the match referee then the fifth official cross-checks the entire record.”

“If the records don’t match, the five referees on the field review the match and then sort things out. Once the referees have the full record, it’s entered in the system, it then generates which players have yellow cards, red cards or who will be paying the fine.”

“The system automatically blocks off the player who has double yellow or red card to his name. The games have been recorded and if Naitasiri provides evidence from the video clips, then we will go back to the match officials and check with them. That’s the process and the Fiji FA competitions staffs have no involvement in the match data entry.”