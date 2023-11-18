Wainiqolo returns, Tuicuvu moves to center

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is back in the RCT Toulon squad to face ASM Clermont Auvergne in Round 7 of the French Top 14 competition tomorrow.

Wainiqolo makes his return to Toulon after sustaining an injury during Fiji’s campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France last month.

Flying Fijians fullback Setariki Tuicuvu is also named in the starting lineup again after his man-of-the-match performance in the win against Racing 92 last weekend.

Tuicuvu moves to outside center to take up Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu’s position this week.

Tuicuvu has been outstanding for Toulon in all the matches he played as a medical joker, culminating in securing a long-term contract with the club.

Toulon will face ASM Clermont Auvergne at 4am tomorrow.