Waqa to take up PIF SG role next year

Former Nauru President Baron Waqa will take up the role of Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General next year.

This is after the leaders reaffirmed the commitment to the Suva Agreement including their decision at their Special Retreat in Denarau, last year to appoint Waqa as the next Secretary-General.

Current SG Henry Puna’s term ends next year.

Leaders recalled the 2022 Procedures Governing the Selection and Appointment of the Secretary General and reaffirmed their commitment to the Procedures for any future appointments.

Last Wednesday, Nauru President David Adeang and his delegation stormed out of the Pacific Islands Forum plenary meeting after questions were raised about the appointment of the regional body’s incoming Secretary-General.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he was never approached by Pacific Island Leaders to intervene in order to remedy the situation.

Rabuka said at the time they had returned from the retreat, the Nauru delegation had already left Rarotonga.