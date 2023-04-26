Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH Board

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika and Finance Expert Peter Chan have been appointed as Board Directors for Amalgamated Telecommunications Holdings Limited (ATH).

In a statement released by ATH, the announcement is in accordance with article 6.4 (4) of the ATH Articles of Association.

Bio – Peter Chan

Chan is the Director of Finance for Smartech Systems Oceania, based in Australia.

He is a Finance and Management expert with over 30 years of experience in TELCO and ICT industries across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Tanya Waqanika

Waqanika is the Principal of Waqanika Law since 2016. The law firm handles commercial, family, criminal, employment, immigration and conveyancing matters.

She is also a politician, which served as a SODELPA MP in the last Parliament.

ATH said the above appointments have been made by the State in accordance with Article 6.4(4) of the ATH, Article of Association. These appointments are effective immediately.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
