Tuesday, October 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We allowed the axe fall on our feet: Ali

Navua coach Saiyad Ali says they allowed the axe fall on their feet in their 2-0 loss to defending champions Suva on the opening day of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

After holding the star-studded Whites goalless in the opening half, Ali admitted their defence let them down in the second half.

“When two good teams play, it’s a matter of which team makes the mistake and we just made one mistake at the back and that’s how the goal came up.”

“My defence was very unfortunate because in the first half, they did play very well. That moment came when we opened our defence and Suva got inside to score.”

“We were playing a very tight game with a defensive approach. We were defensively very strong and I hope that we carry on such a performance tomorrow to beat Nadi.”

The Southerners have two crucial upcoming matches against Nadi and Rewa and Ali said they will come up with a better plan to counter the two teams.

“The result is not in our favor but that doesn’t mean that we didn’t put up a good performance.”

“My boys played very well in the first half but unfortunately, we couldn’t score. But still, when I look at the final minutes of the game, my boys were eager to win.”

“Now the situation has come up that we need to win that game if we want to feature in the semifinal. The two matches are very important and if we win, we have the hope of going forward.”

“The boys are aware of the do-or-die match and we are focused on performing well.”

Navua will take on Nadi in its next match at 1pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Prop Mawi in Team of the Week

Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi has been named in the Rugby World Cu...
News

Celebration brings joy to elderly c...

The Golden Age Home in Lautoka came alive with vibrant colors and j...
Football

Blues outclass Labasa in D1 feature...

Lautoka proved too strong for Labasa in the feature Day 1 match of ...
2023 IDC

Lifting the intensity resulted in S...

Newly appointed Suva coach Ravinesh Kumar said lifting the intensit...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Prop Mawi in Team of the Week

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Celebration brings joy to elderl...

News
The Golden...

Blues outclass Labasa in D1 feat...

Football
Lautoka pr...

Lifting the intensity resulted i...

2023 IDC
Newly appo...

Fiji Kulas beat New Caledonia in...

2023 IDC
Fiji Kulas...

Champs Suva make winning start i...

Football
Defending ...

Popular News

Naduva named in Premier 7s dream...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Govt presents ireguregu to Togan...

News
Prime Mini...

Kiwis deny Kurukuru a World Cup ...

Football
New Zealan...

Blues to appoint new coach for I...

2023 IDC
Fiji FACT ...

Failure to defend DFPL motivates...

2023 IDC
Failure to...

ABs advance to World Cup quarter...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Prop Mawi in Team of the Week