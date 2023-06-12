We are yet to make a good start: Naiqama

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama admits the side has not been able to make the perfect start they want in their games in the Ron Massey Competition.

Speaking to FijiLive, Naiqama said battling a slow start has been one of their major challenges against the tough Australian teams this season.

“We haven’t got the start we want, didn’t play to the conditions and we are yet to adjust to the different environment we play in.”

“We are not enthusiastic as we were when we started this season. The boys are defending well despite knowing how many times the opponents get on our try line.”

“The team had a chat on the approach we could take to make a good start and in the second half if we have lost our momentum in the opening half.”

Naiqama said after a successful one-week break, he is hopeful the young guns will stop playing catch-up in the remaining matches.

“It gets tough to level the points with the opposite team in the remaining half once they have made the first move on the scoresheet.”

“The best way we could avoid catching them up is playing our regular footy and start scoring points from the opening half so that if we break down in the middle, we know there is time to get the scores running in the other half.”

The Silktails are currently sixth with 10 points and will face the Glebe Dirty Reds RMC at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.