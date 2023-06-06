Tuesday, June 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We cannot solve everything overnight: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they cannot solve all the current geo-political and socio-economic challenges overnight but they are slowly coming to terms with what they have inherited from the previous Government.

While speaking to about 500 Fijians in Auckland, New Zealand last night, Rabuka said they have inherited a lot from the previous Government.

“They have promised a lot and we will have to try to keep those promises,” he said.

“We have gone through a difficult patch but we are fortunate to have come through when the world began its recovery.”

“The good news for us in Fiji is that we are recovering very well.”

Rabuka also acknowledged the remittance contribution made by the Fijian community overseas.

“We appreciate your contribution to Fiji’s economy very much. Vinaka vakalevu. We may not know how much you earn or how difficult your lives become over here but we are grateful for your contribution.”

Rabuka visited the Fijian community at Mahatma Gandhi Centre where he was accorded a full traditional welcome ceremony ahead of his official engagements in Wellington tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie R...

Four years after their divorce became final, Brad Pitt and Angelina...
Entertainment

Ariana Grande pokes fun at her old ...

In a TikTok video, Ariana Grande jokingly shaded her younger self f...
Football

Kaltack in Vanuatu’s Inter Con squa...

A-League winner, Brian Kaltack has been included in Vanuatu’s final...
Rugby

Special flight for Drua vs Crusader...

Fans of the Fijian Drua in Fiji can watch the historic Super Rugby ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie &...

Entertainment
Four years...

Ariana Grande pokes fun at her o...

Entertainment
In a TikTo...

Kaltack in Vanuatu’s Inter Con s...

Football
A-League w...

Special flight for Drua vs Crusa...

Rugby
Fans of th...

Juvenile charged over robbery an...

News
A juvenile...

Significant investment needed to...

News
Acting Pri...

Popular News

Hocus Pocus 3 in line after sequ...

Entertainment
World Disn...

Speight’s application is u...

News
Attorney-G...

Control the ball to win says Tat...

Rugby
The curren...

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie &...

Entertainment
Four years...

Govt policies indicates confiden...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

Major sponsor extends stay with ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie ‘Vindictive’