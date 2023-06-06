We cannot solve everything overnight: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they cannot solve all the current geo-political and socio-economic challenges overnight but they are slowly coming to terms with what they have inherited from the previous Government.

While speaking to about 500 Fijians in Auckland, New Zealand last night, Rabuka said they have inherited a lot from the previous Government.

“They have promised a lot and we will have to try to keep those promises,” he said.

“We have gone through a difficult patch but we are fortunate to have come through when the world began its recovery.”

“The good news for us in Fiji is that we are recovering very well.”

Rabuka also acknowledged the remittance contribution made by the Fijian community overseas.

“We appreciate your contribution to Fiji’s economy very much. Vinaka vakalevu. We may not know how much you earn or how difficult your lives become over here but we are grateful for your contribution.”

Rabuka visited the Fijian community at Mahatma Gandhi Centre where he was accorded a full traditional welcome ceremony ahead of his official engagements in Wellington tomorrow.