We have come through a lot: Puna

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna says Small Island States have come through a range of complex challenges in the last five years.

Speaking at the Small Island State’s Official Meeting, Puna said this week will see a comprehensive scope of issues discussed amongst the membership.

The Secretary-General said we have survived a pandemic, we have grappled with high levels of economic uncertainty, we continue to weather the intensity of climate change, we have withstood some of the most sensitive political challenges and through it all – we have worked together as a Forum Family to develop a long-term vision through the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent.

He said now, we cast our efforts and resources behind the development of the 2050 Strategy Implementation and Monitoring Plan, which will guide our collective efforts towards the achievement of our Leader’s vision.

“If there is one thing, I am sure of, and based on my experience, I would offer this reflection: The 2050 Strategy and the 2050 Implementation Plan are our guiding documents as a region, moving forward.”

“We should all direct our collective efforts towards this vision. The question is whether there is a way to integrate the recognition of the unique vulnerabilities of the SIS in the means of implementation? If so, what would this look like? I urge you all to be frank and constructive in your exchanges today. It has been some time since this grouping has met, and I urge you to utilise this opportunity,” Puna added.