We need to focus on discipline: Seruvakula

Fijian Warriors Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says discipline is a major issue they need to work on ahead of their final match of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge against Tonga A on Saturday.

Despite a 50-25 win over Manuma Samoa, Seruvakula said a slow start and ill-discipline was a let down.

“We did not start well against the Samoans,” Seruvakula said.

“We had a talk at half-time about believing in ourselves and working on our game plan.”

“We have to avoid giving silly penalties, that will hurt us in the game.”

Seruvakula said maintaining their focus going into their final match is important.

“It is important and that we hold on because we are one game away from winning the championship.”

The Warriors play their final match at Apia Park and the the fixture gets underway at 11.30am.