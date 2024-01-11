We were impressed by Rauluni`s vision: Mazey

Fiji Rugby Chairman of the Board of Trustees Peter Mazey says newly appointed Fijian Drua women and Fijiana XVs head coach Moses Rauluni came through the recruitment process with flying colours.

While announcing the appointment today, Mazey said they were impressed by Rauluni’s vision for the women’s programme.

“Moses is no stranger to Fiji Rugby or to our players. He has been part of our system for quite some time for both the women’s and men’s national teams.”

“We are excited to take this first step towards a full-time professional programme for our elite women’s players.”

“They’ll start the year participating in Super W under the Drua and most are expected to transition to national duties, playing in various Tests and tournaments like the Oceania qualifiers.

“Under our relationship agreement with the Fijian Drua, the key staff and players will

have a central contract with both entities to cover the entire playing year – offering

professional career opportunities for our women for the first time ever.”

Rauluni has played 43 Tests for the Flying Fijians and was captain of the team to the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

His extensive coaching background also includes experience as Defence Coach for the Vodafone Fijiana Rugby team at the Oceania Rugby Competition in 2023, Assistant Coach with the Flying Fijians at the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups, Assistant Coach with Queensland Country Rugby team at the 2018 National Rugby Championship – Grand Finalists, Head Coach for Easts Rugby (Brisbane) 2018-2021 (Premiers in 2021) and Academy Coach for Saracens in the United Kingdom.