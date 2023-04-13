Winger Naikore out with a broken jaw

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua winger Vitalina Naikore is out for the rest of the 2023 Super W after undergoing surgery for an injury sustained during the 31-5 loss to the Waratahs last weekend.

Naikore sustained a broken jaw during the match and has since received treatment and surgery in Australia.

The try-scoring machine is expected to be out of competition for more than 10 weeks to allow for healing and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Nadroga speedster Unaisi Tagabale has been upgraded to the main Fijiana Drua team.

The Fijiana Drua take on the Western Force on Sunday at McGillivray Oval at 7.05pm.