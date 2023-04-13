Thursday, April 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Winger Naikore out with a broken jaw

Fijiana Drua's Vitalina Naikore dives for a try against Melbourne Rebels in the R2 match of the 2023 Super W Championship at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Fijiana Drua won 39-12.

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua winger Vitalina Naikore is out for the rest of the 2023 Super W after undergoing surgery for an injury sustained during the 31-5 loss to the Waratahs last weekend.

Naikore sustained a broken jaw during the match and has since received treatment and surgery in Australia.

The try-scoring machine is expected to be out of competition for more than 10 weeks to allow for healing and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Nadroga speedster Unaisi Tagabale has been upgraded to the main Fijiana Drua team.

The Fijiana Drua take on the Western Force on Sunday at McGillivray Oval at 7.05pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

FRU releases finding on late Naevo

A medical audit conducted by the Fiji Rugby Union has found that th...
Entertainment

Actress DeBose to host Tony Awards

Golden Globe Award winner Ariana DeBose will again host this year’s...
Entertainment

Porter to play James Baldwin in a f...

Pose star Billy Porter will play ‘James Baldwin’ in a feature movie...
News

Chairpersons for Economic Summit an...

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRU releases finding on late Nae...

Rugby
A medical ...

Actress DeBose to host Tony Awar...

Entertainment
Golden Glo...

Porter to play James Baldwin in ...

Entertainment
Pose star ...

Chairpersons for Economic Summit...

News
The Minist...

Prince Harry to attend Coronatio...

Entertainment
The Duke o...

Dr Baledrokadroka leads GCC Revi...

News
Dr Jone Ba...

Popular News

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup e...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Prince Harry to attend Coronatio...

Entertainment
The Duke o...

Fiji to meet France in Cup quart...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Fiji ends Singapore campaign wit...

Rugby
Fiji ended...

Panapasa calls for continued fas...

News
Acting Com...

We are headed into lengthy perio...

News
Fiji Labou...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

FRU releases finding on late Naevo