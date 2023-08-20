Winger Ravalawa scores in Dragons loss

Giant Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try in Saint George Illawarra Dragons 38-28 loss to the Melbourne Strom in Round 25 of NRL on Saturday.

Will Warbrick broke the deadlock for the Strom before Billy Burns gave an immediate response and Ben Hunt converted for a 6-4 lead in the 14th minute.

Test and Origin star Tyrell Sloan stepped his way through the Strom’s defence and scored under the post making it easy for Hunt to convert before Takatau Amone increased their lead with the third try and Hunt converted it again.

The Storm bounced back in the match as Warbrick crossed twice and scored his hat-trick of tried in the match while Nick Meaney converted once before Xavier Coates scored the fourth try for the side to make it 18-18 at the break.

The Dragons made a quick start to the match in the second spell with Burns grabbing his second for the night and Hunt converted.

The Storm turned the scores around pulling two back-to-back tries through Eliesa Katoa’s double in the 50th and 54th minute while Meaney converted both to put them front with scores at 30-22.

Ravalawa put the Dragons back within sight of an upset win when he scored in the 74th minute but Hunt missed the sideline conversion.

Jahrome Hughes had the final say in the match with a 77th minute try and Meaney converted before he booted a penalty goal to seal the win.