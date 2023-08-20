Sunday, August 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Winger Ravalawa scores in Dragons loss

Saint George Illawarra Dragons

Giant Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try in Saint George Illawarra Dragons 38-28 loss to the Melbourne Strom in Round 25 of NRL on Saturday.

Will Warbrick broke the deadlock for the Strom before Billy Burns gave an immediate response and Ben Hunt converted for a 6-4 lead in the 14th minute.

Test and Origin star Tyrell Sloan stepped his way through the Strom’s defence and scored under the post making it easy for Hunt to convert before Takatau Amone increased their lead with the third try and Hunt converted it again.

The Storm bounced back in the match as Warbrick crossed twice and scored his hat-trick of tried in the match while Nick Meaney converted once before Xavier Coates scored the fourth try for the side to make it 18-18 at the break.

The Dragons made a quick start to the match in the second spell with Burns grabbing his second for the night and Hunt converted.

The Storm turned the scores around pulling two back-to-back tries through Eliesa Katoa’s double in the 50th and 54th minute while Meaney converted both to put them front with scores at 30-22.

Ravalawa put the Dragons back within sight of an upset win when he scored in the 74th minute but Hunt missed the sideline conversion.

Jahrome Hughes had the final say in the match with a 77th minute try and Meaney converted before he booted a penalty goal to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

I-Recycle Hub Bin to boost recyclin...

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistan...
Football

NZ Lautoka successfully defends Vet...

A second-half goal from striker Vishal Lal helped NZ Lautoka beat N...
Business

Sofitel Fiji undertakes $200m expan...

Sofitel Fiji’s $200 million investment in an expansion project whic...
News

Germany to assist Fiji with climate...

Germany is committed to helping communities in Fiji who are affecte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

I-Recycle Hub Bin to boost recyc...

News
United Sta...

NZ Lautoka successfully defends ...

Football
A second-h...

Sofitel Fiji undertakes $200m ex...

Business
Sofitel Fi...

Germany to assist Fiji with clim...

News
Germany is...

Champs through to veterans final...

Football
Defending ...

Koroisau penalty seals Tigers wi...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Ra is among the least developed ...

News
Ra is amon...

India is a trusted partner of Fi...

News
India take...

Council takes stand against unfa...

Business
The Consum...

Ministry backs plans for boxing ...

Boxing
The Fiji B...

Habosi likely to start against F...

RWC 2023
Flying Fij...

No Case to Answer ruling today

News
The Suva M...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

I-Recycle Hub Bin to boost recycling in Suva