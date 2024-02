A woman has passed away after the vehicle she was travelling in collided with an oncoming traffic along the Nadi Back Road yesterday.

According to Police, the accident happened around 2pm.

The victim was travelling with a 62-year-old man and they were rushed to the Nadi Hospital when she was pronounced dead.

The 62-year-old man is currently being treated and is under observation.

The other vehicle was driven by a 32-year-old man.

Police investigations continue.