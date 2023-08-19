Wong scores in Roosters’ win

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong scored a try in Sydney Roosters’ impressive 34-12 win over the Parramatta Eels in Round 25 of NRL at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Friday.

Parramatta scored the first try of the match when a fully outstretched Bryce Cartwright reached out and was able to touch the ball down on the line.

Clinton Gutherson converted for a 6-0 lead.

After 16 minutes of hard battle, the Roosters managed to regroup and score three tries through a James Tedesco double and a Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii touch down.

Suaalii converted all three for an 18-6 lead at the break.

The Roosters maintained their dominance in the second spell and early in the half, Tedesco sent over Suaalii to grab his second try of the night.

It was Clinton Gutherson, who tried to bring Eels back in the game with their second converted try before Fijian speedster Maika Sivo was placed on the report card for a huge hit on Tedesco which ruled him out of the remainder of the match.

The Roosters kept their strong game on when Wong picked up a ball from Eel’s Danny Hall and ran under the post to score.

Nat Butcher scored a consolation try for the Roosters while Suaalii converted both to seal the win.

In another match, the New Zealand Warriors edged Manly Sea Eagles 29-22.