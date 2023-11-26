Sunday, November 26, 2023
WRFL dedicates Award to waste-pickers

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited (WRFL) won the Best Sustainability Initiative Award at the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards 2022, held at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort last night.

Chief executive and director of WRFL, Amitesh Deo while expressing his gratitude for the recognition, dedicated the award to the unsung recycling advocates- the waste-picking communities who often remain unheard.

“This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of individuals worldwide engaged in waste picking, facing insurmountable challenges and enduring social stigma attached to their noble work.”

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by organisations resistant to sustainability.

“We extend our thanks to those organisations that initially rejected sustainability and our recycling efforts.”

“Their resistance only fueled our determination to propel organisations towards embracing sustainable practices, particularly in recycling,” he added.

This moment holds deep significance for WRFL, echoing a previous success two decades ago when WRFL received the Unique Exporter of the Year Award at the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards in 2003.

For nearly three decades, WRFL has been at the forefront of the recycling industry, advocating and leading eco-friendly initiatives despite facing multifaceted challenges.

During this period, WRFL persevered, embodying resilience and commitment to environmental stewardship despite facing strong reluctance from key stakeholders to engage in recycling initiatives and dialogues.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
