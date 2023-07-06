Thursday, July 6, 2023
601 ad
Young Kulas to face NZ in final

The Digicel Young Kulas will face defending champions New Zealand in the final of the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The Angeline Chua coached Fiji defeated Samoa 3-1 in the first semi-final while eight-time winners New Zealand thrashed Cook Islands 5-0 in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

New Zealand led 3-0 at the break following an own goal by Cook Islands Tearoa Rouru in the 26th minute before Emma Pijenburg doubled their lead while Lara Colpi added the third goal.

The Kiwis got their remaining two goals from Ruby Nathan and Kiara Bercelli late in the second spell.

Samoa and Cook Islands will battle for a third place finish at 3pm on Saturday while the final between Fiji and New Zealand will kick off at 7pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
