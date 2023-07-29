Young scoops ‘Spirit of the Reds’ award

Former Saint Joseph Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young claimed the ‘Spirit of the Reds’ award during the Queensland Reds awards night following her impressive performance in the breakout Super W season this year.

The former Fijiana 7s Commonwealth Games extended squad member made her debut in the Reds jersey against the Super W champs Fijiana Drua on 20 April.

The 2019 Pacific Games gold medalist in the 4x100m relay bagged three tries in her first two games for the Reds and the wingers also topped the sprinting list for the side.

Other winners at the Reds Super W awards night at Ballymore in Australia were Shannon Parry-Reds players of the year, Cecilia Smith – Best Back, Bree-Anna Cheatham won the Best forward while Haidee Head snatched the Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile Fiji-born loose forward Joana Rabaka also made her debut for the Reds alongside Young this season.