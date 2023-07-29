Saturday, July 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Young scoops ‘Spirit of the Reds’ award

Former Saint Joseph Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young claimed the ‘Spirit of the Reds’ award during the Queensland Reds awards night following her impressive performance in the breakout Super W season this year.

The former Fijiana 7s Commonwealth Games extended squad member made her debut in the Reds jersey against the Super W champs Fijiana Drua on 20 April.

The 2019 Pacific Games gold medalist in the 4x100m relay bagged three tries in her first two games for the Reds and the wingers also topped the sprinting list for the side.

 Other winners at the Reds Super W awards night at Ballymore in Australia were Shannon Parry-Reds players of the year, Cecilia Smith – Best Back, Bree-Anna Cheatham won the Best forward while Haidee Head snatched the Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile Fiji-born loose forward Joana Rabaka also made her debut for the Reds alongside Young this season.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Partnership to nurture local pilots...

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Fiji Airways...
News

Teenager held over nightclub outing...

A 19-year-old man is in Police custody over the alleged assault of ...
NRL

Koroisau scores in Tigers loss

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau scored a try in Wests Tigers 32-18...
NRL

Kikau gets first start after missin...

Fiji Bati second row forward Viliame Kikau will make his first star...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Partnership to nurture local pil...

News
A new Memo...

Teenager held over nightclub out...

News
A 19-year-...

Koroisau scores in Tigers loss

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Kikau gets first start after mis...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

New Nabouwalu power house commis...

News
Minister f...

Domo begins search for Bulikula ...

Rugby
Fiji Bulik...

Popular News

Dugu switches from swimming to w...

Sports
Young weig...

T/Naitasiri’s key players ...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Freak accident claims mechanic`s...

News
A 28-year-...

Don’t shy away from demanding cl...

News
Pacific co...

10-man Blues survive Men-in-Blac...

Football
Defender E...

PM defers China trip after offic...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Partnership to nurture local pilots, engineers