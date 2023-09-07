Thursday, September 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Youngster Bula scoops 3 main awards

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Fijian fullback Jahream Bula scooped three major awards at the Wests Tigers awards night earlier this week.

Bula claimed the Kelly-Barnes Medal after being voted the club’s 2023 NRL Player of the Year.

Following a scintillating debut season, the mercurial No.1 was also voted to be Wests Tigers’ Players’ Player and Rookie of the Year.

The Kelly-Barnes Medal vote count went right down to the final match of the season with Bula and Fiji Bati hooker Api Koroisau level on 22 votes heading into the Round 27 game against Manly Sea Eagles.

Bula claimed three points – and Skipper Koroisau two – in the 3-2-1 voting last Friday, to pip his captain by just one point across the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old scored 5 tries in 18 NRL appearances this season and prevented countless four-pointers as the last line of defence, including try-savers in his team’s victory over the Panthers in Bathurst and the Dragons in Magic Round.

Bula played the full 80 minutes in every NRL appearance after not missing a minute in the three NSW Cup games he played for Western Suburbs Magpies.

He averaged a club-high 159.1 running metres per game with a season-high of 245 metres against Canberra Raiders in Round 14.

Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe extended his congratulations to all award winners, and to all who contributed to the club in 2023.

“I would like to congratulate all award winners, and particularly Jahream, for collecting the Kelly-Barnes Medal, the Players’ Player, and Rookie of the Year,” Pascoe said in a statement.

“To do all this in his first season in the top grade is simply remarkable.”

“Jahream is an absolute pleasure to have at the club. He holds strong values and works hard for everything he has achieved and this is only just the beginning for this young man.”

“He was one of seven players to make their NRL debut with Wests Tigers in 2023, with only two other clubs fielding more first-timers.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Leleuvia Rugby receives equipment f...

The Leleuvia Rugby Team from Namara, Kadavu was handed essential sp...
News

Ordinary Fijians suffer, while MPs ...

FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says while all Memb...
Rugby

7 Fijians to feature in Challenger ...

Seven Fijians will feature in this month’s Queensland Rugby Challen...
News

Solar-powered water project for Nak...

Nakini Village, located in the heart of Naitasiri province, unveile...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Leleuvia Rugby receives equipmen...

Rugby
The Leleuv...

Ordinary Fijians suffer, while M...

News
FijiFirst ...

7 Fijians to feature in Challeng...

Rugby
Seven Fiji...

Solar-powered water project for ...

News
Nakini Vil...

Post Fiji receives equipment boo...

Business
Post Fiji ...

6 Bati players to feature in NRL...

NRL
Six Fiji B...

Popular News

Sex crimes against minors remain...

News
Serious se...

Plea deferred in Suva vendor dea...

News
Plea for a...

Ravalawa, Saifiti score in final...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

PNG ready for do-or-die match ag...

Football
Papua New ...

Induction workshop for MPs

News
The Fiji P...

Eiffel Tower fuels Ikanivere for...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Leleuvia Rugby receives equipment from Govt