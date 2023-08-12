Zahid happy to rejoin Rewa for BOG

Experienced striker Abbu Zahid has expressed his joy in rejoining Rewa for the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants which is currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi .

Zahid departed for New Zealand in June upon the resumption of the Digicel Fiji Premier League and said for the love of football he was eager to bolster Rewa’s campaign at the tournament.

“It’s always good to come and play for Rewa. Feels amazing,” an excited Zahid told FijiLive.

“I feel very proud that the boys have been working very hard and going the extra mile in the training.”

“I was away due to some work commitment and I feel blessed to be back playing for Rewa in the BOG.”

The 31-year-old, who has already tasted BOG success, said the tournament has become very competitive this year.

“There are a lot of differences. Before the games were not to that standard but teams are getting better day-by-day and the football fever is also hyping.”

“I feel there is huge football development going on at districts and the level of competition we play at now is getting very strong. Every team has become tough to beat because their opponents are taking their training to an extreme level and then they execute it into their game.”

“There is a lot of energy coming from the team. A lot of youth players are coming and making their way into the tournaments who are also putting the experienced players to test.”

Despite Rewa going down 1-0 to Suva in the opening match, Zahid is confident the team will bounce back to winning ways.

“When I joined the team, a lot came to my mind like I have to score goals but unfortunately; we missed a lot of chances.”

“It was an eye opener for us also that we need to win the two games so that we make our way into the semifinal.”

“Suva frustrated our defence and that’s something we have to focus on before the next match.”

Extra Supermarket Rewa will take on Labasa at 3pm today.