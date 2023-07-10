2 more charged in relation to Tovata murder

Two more people have been charged with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man in Tovata, Nasinu.

One of the accused persons is a 30-year-old man residing in Makoi and the second accused is a 27-year-old man residing in Nadawa.

The two have been charged with murder and will appear at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Last week, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were jointly charged for the same case and were also produced and remanded in custody.

The 20-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted by the four on the 29th of May, and was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital till he passed away on the 2nd of July.

Officers from the Nasinu Criminal Investigations Department are expected to make more arrests soon.