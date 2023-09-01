20 Police officers graduate from USP

Twenty Police officers based at the Fiji Police Academy graduated yesterday with a Certificate Level 4 in Training and Assessment from the University of the South Pacific.

In a statement, Police said the course further enhances the instructor’s knowledge on adult training education, processes and methodologies of training, developing and delivering training and assessment and evaluation of training.

Director Training and Education Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aseri Nakibo who was at the graduation ceremony, has acknowledged the Acting Commissioner for supporting the training and study opportunity for the Academy Staff.