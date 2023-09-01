Friday, September 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

20 Police officers graduate from USP

Twenty Police officers based at the Fiji Police Academy graduated yesterday with a Certificate Level 4 in Training and Assessment from the University of the South Pacific.

In a statement, Police said the course further enhances the instructor’s knowledge on adult training education, processes and methodologies of training, developing and delivering training and assessment and evaluation of training.

Director Training and Education Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aseri Nakibo who was at the graduation ceremony, has acknowledged the Acting Commissioner for supporting the training and study opportunity for the Academy Staff.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan...

The redesigned Dairy Farming Loan facility by the Fiji Development ...
News

Heritage bill passed for parliament...

In a recent statement, the Cabinet has approved the Heritage Bill 2...
News

Bill proposes changes to retirement...

Cabinet has approved the Local Government amendment Bill 2023, whic...
News

Electronic voter registration train...

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has completed a two - day trainin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming L...

News
The redesi...

Heritage bill passed for parliam...

News
In a recen...

Bill proposes changes to retirem...

News
Cabinet ha...

Electronic voter registration tr...

News
The Fijian...

Nadro aims to bounce back to win...

Football
The Nadrog...

SRK’s Jawan trailer releases wor...

Entertainment
King of Bo...

Popular News

SRK’s Jawan trailer releases wor...

Entertainment
King of Bo...

Feasibility study for medicinal ...

News
A feasibil...

Govt to table high court amendme...

News
Government...

Review of Medical Act underway

News
The Minist...

Fiji advances UNDP rural electri...

News
Cabinet ha...

Singer Payne cancels American to...

Entertainment
English si...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FDB incorporates Dairy Farming Loan into AVCF model