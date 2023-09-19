240 spots suffer poor to no connectivity

There are 240 sites that have been identified as having poor or no connectivity, despite the investments in infrastructure already put in place by Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica says the method used to build on the infrastructure did not address the whole needs of the country.

He said this however picked on certain provinces and did not look in an all- encompassing way across the provinces.

Kamikamica said reliable and stable internet connectivity provides a gateway to access for information, education, economic opportunities and connecting with loved ones across the spectrum.

He said access to good quality affordable, secure internet connectivity is crucial, and the Government is committed to bridging the divide.

The Ministry has put a hold on the programme to consult more broadly and make sure that the issue is genuinely addressed when they start to roll out the programme, next year.

“The Ministry has a Trust Account with funds in it. We are going to reach out to our internet providers to start addressing the grey spots as part of the overall exercise… their contentions has been that the money has been sitting in the Trust Account has not been used, and so they are holding off on addressing the grey spots.”

Kamikamica highlighted that the emergence of low earth orbiting satellites has been a blessing, not requiring upfront investment by the Government to provide connectivity.

He said service providers currently utilise these types of technologies to provide connectivity to the remote areas and more opportunities to connect communities to use these technologies.

He added it is essential for the livelihoods of our people, a matter for convenience, national development and progress.