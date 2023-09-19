Tuesday, September 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

240 spots suffer poor to no connectivity

There are 240 sites that have been identified as having poor or no connectivity, despite the investments in infrastructure already put in place by Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica says the method used to build on the infrastructure did not address the whole needs of the country.

He said this however picked on certain provinces and did not look in an all- encompassing way across the provinces.

Kamikamica said reliable and stable internet connectivity provides a gateway to access for information, education, economic opportunities and connecting with loved ones across the spectrum.

He said access to good quality affordable, secure internet connectivity is crucial, and the Government is committed to bridging the divide.

The Ministry has put a hold on the programme to consult more broadly and make sure that the issue is genuinely addressed when they start to roll out the programme, next year.

“The Ministry has a Trust Account with funds in it. We are going to reach out to our internet providers to start addressing the grey spots as part of the overall exercise… their contentions has been that the money has been sitting in the Trust Account has not been used, and so they are holding off on addressing the grey spots.”

Kamikamica highlighted that the emergence of low earth orbiting satellites has been a blessing, not requiring upfront investment by the Government to provide connectivity.

He said service providers currently utilise these types of technologies to provide connectivity to the remote areas and more opportunities to connect communities to use these technologies.

He added it is essential for the livelihoods of our people, a matter for convenience, national development and progress.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Voss to appear in court next month

The matter in the case of the former Fiji Link Chief Executive, Sha...
Rugby

Fijiana to open campaign against NZ...

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijian 7s will open its campaign against ar...
Sports

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal team ...

Former Suva midfielder Shahil Dave has been ruled out of the Fiji F...
News

Leaders press on with Japan talks

The Pacific Islands Forum says its leaders are committed to continu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Voss to appear in court next mon...

News
The matter...

Fijiana to open campaign against...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal te...

Sports
Former Suv...

Leaders press on with Japan talk...

News
The Pacifi...

Desire to play in tourneys motiv...

2023 Battle of Giants
Nasinu ski...

Govt considers Opposition stand,...

News
The Herita...

Popular News

Win is for all Fijians, says Nay...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Cases continue to rise in Balevu...

News
The Minist...

Police IDC to be held in Labasa

Football
The annual...

Review of Humanitarian Policy be...

News
Work on th...

Taylor Swift is ‘hanging out’ wi...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Voss to appear in court next month