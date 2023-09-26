3 Fijians nominated for Dally M Awards

Three Fijian players have been nominated for the 2023 NRL Dally M Awards which will be presented tomorrow in Sydney.

Api Koroisau has been nominated for the Hooker of the Year award while Jahream Bula and Sunia Turuva have been nominated for the Rookie of the Year award.

Turuva is also nominated for the Try of the Year award.

The Dally M Awards recognise the game’s most outstanding performers from both the NRL Telstra Premiership and NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership each year.

Significant changes to the Dally M voting process for both the NRL and NRLW competitions were introduced for the 2023 season.

This season, two independent judges each gave out votes on a 3,2,1 basis for every game, meaning players were able to earn a maximum of six votes per game compared to three in previous years.

The decision to add in a second judge to assess each game in 2023 will increase the final total of points to players, but also the level of fairness in further removing potential variances that arise from a single judge voting on a game.

The NRL Dally M Team of the Year recognises the best player in each position across all rounds of the regular season.

Judges vote on the best player in each position at regular intervals throughout the year with a further vote conducted at the end of the regular season.

The player who polls the highest number of votes in each position is included in the Team of the Year, while players who finish in the top three of the overall Dally M Medal leaderboard receive their respective position in the Team of the Year if available.