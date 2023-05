30-member Fiji U19 girls team named

A 30-member extended squad has been selected for the Digicel National Under-19 Girls team.

The squad will begin preparation next week for the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 Championship in July.

All selected players will march into camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Vatuwaqa on Monday May 8.

Fiji squad: Sonia Alfred, Rebecca Mcgoon, Laisani O Conner, Seni Lusia, Matelita Malkali, Astha Shania, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Taivata Tikosuva, Seruwai Laulaba, Timaima Ana, Taufa Tabua, Rosalaine Saraphina, Bernedette Penjueli, Sereana Naweni, Narieta Leba, Asela Cokanasiga, Risha Naresh, Angeline Rekha, Rosi Marama, Adi Mea Naveli, Serema Saukuru, Luse Ratulele, Autumn Underwood, Mereseni Waqali, Talica Tagi, Ema Mereia, Adi Rajieli Mateni, Nazina Begum, Irinieta Kuruwavesi, Crystal Losawati.