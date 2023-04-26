3,156 athletes for Coca-Cola Games: Tikaram

Coca Cola Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram has confirmed that 3,156 athletes will participate in the Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva over the next three days.

Tikaram said the 3,156 athletes are from 151 schools that have registered and 313 events will take place in the Games this year.

He added that 300 teachers have been assigned to look after athletes with the assistance of 500 coaches and 150 team managers.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary Vuli Waqa added the number of athlete participation has increased compared to the previous years.