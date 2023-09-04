4 juveniles charged for serious crimes

Four juveniles were charged by the Office of the Director Prosecutions (ODPP) last month for serious sex crimes.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl from his village.

In another case, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were charged with the rape of their 10-year-old niece.

Meanwhile there were 33 people charged with a total of 73 counts of sexual offences in August.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (56), abduction with intent to commit rape (1), indecent assault (5) and sexual assault (11).