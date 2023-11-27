Monday, November 27, 2023
400 positions remain vacant in USP

The University of the South Pacific has close to 400 vacant positions and some staff are overloaded and are forced to work two jobs.

This was revealed to FijiLive by USP Staff Association  President Elizabeth Fong.

Fong said they have been informed by Management to hold advertisements for certain positions until the 2024 USP Budget Announcement.

She said some positions that are not filled are being re-advertised and when the positions get to the offer stage, they are being advised to hold these positions.

“These are substantive positions and needs to be filled immediately. Why are we being asked to hold these positions until the next budget?”

Fong said the Unions understand that there are streamlining in any organisation, but to have 400 vacant positions is not right.

She claimed that most of these approvals have to reach the Office of the Vice-Chancellor for approvals, which she says is weird.

“It is amazing how much goes to the Vice-Chancellor for approval. If someone needs to be extended sick leave over the condition of service, it goes to the VC for approval.”

“It is unnecessary, the Executive Director of Human Resources, should be able to make that decisions,” she added.

FijiLive has reached out to the Office of the Vice-Chancellor for comments on the matter.

