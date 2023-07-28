422 drunk and drive arrests so far

422 drunk and drive arrests were made from January 1 2023 to date, compared to 355 for the same period last year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said efforts to curb drunk driving continue but the responsibility lies with the driver.

He said Police continue to stop and check vehicles to ensure that drivers are not driving under the influence of liquor.

“Arrests are being made and cars seized, because it is our responsibility to keep all road users safe.”

ACP Driu said the figures for drunk and drive arrests is alarming, with four fatalities linked to drunk and drive this year.

He said traffic operations will be heightened and motorists can expect stop checks at various locations and Police will also monitor criminal elements.

“We exist for the safety of the communities and we will continue to do our work for everyone’s safety”.

“The 422 arrests to us are 422 lives saved, and drivers need to understand that their lives are under threat when they choose to drink and drive,” he added.