Friday, July 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

422 drunk and drive arrests so far

422 drunk and drive arrests were made from January 1 2023 to date, compared to 355 for the same period last year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said efforts to curb drunk driving continue but the responsibility lies with the driver.

He said Police continue to stop and check vehicles to ensure that drivers are not driving under the influence of liquor.

“Arrests are being made and cars seized, because it is our responsibility to keep all road users safe.”

ACP Driu said the figures for drunk and drive arrests is alarming, with four fatalities linked to drunk and drive this year.

He said traffic operations will be heightened and motorists can expect stop checks at various locations and Police will also monitor criminal elements.

“We exist for the safety of the communities and we will continue to do our work for everyone’s safety”.

“The 422 arrests to us are 422 lives saved, and drivers need to understand that their lives are under threat when they choose to drink and drive,” he added.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Naiyaga appointed FRCS executive ch...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) Board today announced t...
PNC

Samoa braces for strong Fiji encoun...

Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua says they are bracing for a tough ...
Football

We are mentally prepared for Labasa...

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu says while they are physicall...
Rugby

Silktails to face Saints without ke...

The Kaiviti Silktails will face the St Mary’s Saints in Round 18 of...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Naiyaga appointed FRCS executive...

Business
The Fiji R...

Samoa braces for strong Fiji enc...

PNC
Manu Samoa...

We are mentally prepared for Lab...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Silktails to face Saints without...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

FDB backs SMEs with green vehicl...

Business
In a major...

Saukuru to attend Karawalevu’s f...

Rugby
Minister f...

Popular News

Fiji Airways announces the re-en...

Business
Fiji Natio...

PM proud of Weightlifting Fiji’s...

Sports
Prime Mini...

Chute aims for Pacific Games glo...

Weightlifting
Budding at...

Taletawa juggles between school ...

Weightlifting
Since star...

Norris settles $30m suit for ‘Wa...

Entertainment
After five...

BOG Pool draws to be held tomorr...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Naiyaga appointed FRCS executive chair