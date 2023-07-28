UNDP reasserts commitment, provides $78m

The UN’s leading agency, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has reasserted its commitment to assist the People’s Coalition Government through the provision of support estimated close to $78 million for the next three to five years, under its Multi-Country Programme.

The collaboration will focus on three priority areas, namely “Peace, Prosperity, and Planet”.

This was conveyed to the Assistant for Minister Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua while receiving letter of credentials from the UNDP’s new Resident Representative for the Pacific based in Suva, Fiji, Munkhtuya Altangerel.

Qereqeretabua congratulated Altangerel on the assumption of her new role and wished her well for her tenure in Fiji.

She acknowledged UNDP’s support to Fiji over the years and welcomed the comprehensive support which UNDP aims to deliver through the Multi-Country Programme.

Qereqeretabua said this commitment reflects UNDP’s dedication to making a substantial and lasting impact on the well-being and development of Fiji.

On the same note, she reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment for the new strategic partnership with UNDP to deliver programs aligned with Fiji’s development priorities and needs.