6 students hurt in accident remain in hospital

A total of six students who sustained injuries in a bus accident along Banaras Road in Lautoka yesterday remain admitted in hospital.

As of 3pm today, 5 students are still admitted at Lautoka Hospital, with one admitted at CWM Hospital in Suva

Out of those, three are admitted at the Trauma Ward, one at the Children’s Ward, and one at the PICU.

A total of 86 students were involved in the accident and 64 were treated and discharged yesterday while 16 others were discharged today.

Acting Permanent Secretary of Education, Timoci Bure said the Ministry is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and sends its thoughts and prayers to the affected families during this difficult time.

He has commended the quick response and timely efforts of the by-standers and other civilians at the scene of the accident, who were able to attend to the injured students and transport them to the Lautoka Hospital for immediate medical attention.

In addition to the medical care, Ministry of Education’s Counselors have provided a counselling plan for staff and students of Delana Primary School, Lautoka.

Counselling sessions have begun to provide psycho-social support to those in need.

The Acting Permanent Secretary for Education is reminding all school bus drivers of the duty of care they have for the young vulnerable passengers and therefore advises them to take extra precautions on the roads.