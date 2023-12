Newly appointed coach Tomasi Cama says New Zealand 7s can’t focus too much on what is at the back of this season.

He has urged his side to focus on SVNS instead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cama said the Kiwis want to make sure they don’t miss a beat or a step along the way and the opening leg in Dubai this weekend is the first step for his side.

New Zealand is drawn in Pool A with South Africa, Samoa and Canada and will open its campaign against the Blitzboks at 5.44pm on Saturday.